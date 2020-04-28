Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,472 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

