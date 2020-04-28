Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Icon worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $151.02 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

