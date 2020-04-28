Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $22,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

