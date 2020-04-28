Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VF worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.