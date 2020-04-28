Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 249.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mercadolibre worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $589.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

