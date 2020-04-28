Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 664,159 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 664,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,517,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Cfra cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

