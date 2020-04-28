Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 63,431 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.