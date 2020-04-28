Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,532 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.