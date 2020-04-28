Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,226 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

