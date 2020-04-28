Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock worth $12,195,964. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $268.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

