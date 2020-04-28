Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $173.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.82. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

