Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

