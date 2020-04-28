Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.53 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.