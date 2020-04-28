Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.41 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

