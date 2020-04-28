Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.82 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after buying an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after buying an additional 1,607,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $47,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,235,000 after buying an additional 337,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.