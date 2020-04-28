Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

