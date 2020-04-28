Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.43 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

