Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sony by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.