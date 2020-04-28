Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $3,954,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

