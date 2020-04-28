Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,895 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $25,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

