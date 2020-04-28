Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $26,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

