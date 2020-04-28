Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.93% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.