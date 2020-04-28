Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,580 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,055,000 after acquiring an additional 416,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after acquiring an additional 168,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

