Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,557 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Copart worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Copart by 1,916.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $43,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

