Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.