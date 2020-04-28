Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $517.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.49 and a 200 day moving average of $552.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.