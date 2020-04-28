Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.73% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.