Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,876 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,876 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.61.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

