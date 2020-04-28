Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,739 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

