Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,512 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Amphenol by 46.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amphenol by 83.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

