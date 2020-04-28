Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,619 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.30. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

