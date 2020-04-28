Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Buys 474,962 Shares of Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 474,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £47,496.20 ($62,478.56).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,102,834 shares of Enquest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £110,283.40 ($145,071.56).

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 10.02 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.63. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. Enquest Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enquest to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.75 ($0.39).

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

