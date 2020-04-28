Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $421.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $580,894 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

