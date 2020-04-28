Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Trading Up 6.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $37.98, 742,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 920,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

