Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) Insider Tim Davies Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) insider Tim Davies purchased 50,000 shares of Egdon Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

Shares of EDR opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Egdon Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Egdon Resources Plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Monday.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

