Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.85

Shares of Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.85 and traded as low as $47.00. Eckoh shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 277,439 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 million and a PE ratio of 42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

