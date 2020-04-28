Eastern Bank Sells 8,244 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

