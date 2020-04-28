Eastern Bank Sells 332 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.