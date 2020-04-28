Eastern Bank Sells 194 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

