Eastern Bank Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

