Eastern Bank Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

