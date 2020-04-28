Eastern Bank Buys 383 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

BIIB stock opened at $303.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.07 and a 200-day moving average of $296.48. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

