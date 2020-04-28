Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.