EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Trading 5% Higher

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.46, 230,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 401,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -92.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $696,500.00. Also, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 608,375 shares of company stock worth $6,248,964 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

