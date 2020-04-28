DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $9.68. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 18,856 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 622.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

