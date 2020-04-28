Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

