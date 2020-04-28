Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

