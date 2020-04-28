Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

