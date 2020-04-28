Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

