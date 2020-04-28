Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Yum! Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

